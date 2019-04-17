PEORIA — Bradley basketball officially added two more players to the fold Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.

Signed documents arrived at BU for Rienk Mast, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound incoming freshman forward from The Netherlands and 6-1 junior guard Danya Kingsby, a transfer from LSU originally from New Jersey.

Mast is still playing with his professional team, Donar of the Dutch Basketball League, and then will join his age group national team for the summer. He’ll arrive at Bradley in late August along with fall signee Ville Tahvanainen of Finland, who will also be playing for his national team this summer.

“Them not being here in the summer doesn’t concern me at all,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “They’re both strong academically and will be playing at a high level all summer.”

Wardle said Mast is bigger, more physical and more experienced than graduating Bradley Dutch player Luuk van Bree was at a similar age.

“Rienk has a great skill set for his size,” Wardle said. “He has a high basketball IQ and a good feel for the game. He’s a very good 3-point shooter and passer who can score in the post, too. Rienk will be physically ready to play right away. He's playing with grown men right now. We’re very excited about him.”

As a 17-year old in the Netherlands' top division, Mast averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 50.6 percent overall and 46.4 percent from 3-point range in the 2018-19 regular season. He also earned DBL All-Rookie team honors in 2017-18 while helping Donar to the DBL championship in 2018.



Mast also helped his country gain a second-place finish at the 2017 FIBA European Under-16 Championship Division B and was named to the tournament's all-star team. He then helped Holland to the 2018 European Under-18 Championship Division B title a year later.

After signing with LSU last spring out of the College of Southern Idaho, Kingsby was sidelined by a medical issue. He stayed in school at LSU, but did not play at all for the Tigers.

Bradley will file a medical waiver with the NCAA in hopes that Kingsby can become eligible for the 2019-20 season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Because of his medical issue, we will be filing a waiver so he can play immediately,” Wardle said. “We feel pretty confident as we move forward. He’s healthy now and ready to go.”

Bradley recruited Kingsby out of Southern Idaho, where the guard led his team to the junior college national championship game in 2018. He averaged 13.3 points and 3.7 assists, shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

Kingsby committed to Pittsburgh in November 2017, but he de-committed in March when Pitt coach Kevin Stallings was fired. Kingsby then signed with LSU last spring.

“Danya is an explosive combo guard who can really score,” Wardle said. “He’s very quick and very bouncy off the floor. We’re real excited about what Danya brings to the team. He’s a piece we missed this year of a good combination playmaker/scorer.”

Bradley has one remaining scholarship to give and Wardle said it’s likely to be filled this spring.

“We’re looking at transfers and available seniors,” Wardle said. “It’s gotta be the right fit and someone who can help move our program forward. We’re looking at using it this spring, but we don’t have to. I always look at best available, but we have to remember we’re losing (guards) Darrell (Brown) and Nate (Kennell), so we factor that in too.”

Two incoming freshmen Bradley signed in the fall — 6-7 Stephan Gabriel and 6-1 Antonio Thomas of Memphis — will join Kingsby as program newcomers here in the summer sessions.

Another signed guard — JaMir Price of Rock Island — is still expected to attend prep school next year and become a 2020 freshman at Bradley.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Folow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.