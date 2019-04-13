OTTAWA — The Metamora boys track and field team finished second in each flight and scored the most overall points Saturday at the 13-team Ottawa ABC Invitational.

The Redbirds received A-flight championships from Adam Gilbreath Glaub in the 3200 meters (area best 9 minutes, 38.63 seconds) and Mitchell McKelvey in the pole vault (14-feet). Metamora also came away with B-flight wins from Hunter Kasap in the shot put (45-9) and Joe Cardin in the high jump (5-8), as well as a C-flight title from Cade Ward in the pole vault (11-0).