MANITO — The Illinois Valley Central softball team won three games Saturday at capture the title of the Raider Invitational hosted by Midwest Central.

Illinois Central College recruit Hanna Evans struck out 11 and the Grey Ghosts plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning to defeat Lewistown 2-1 in the championship game.

MacKinley Church delivered a run-scoring double and Shylar Boze singled home the other run in the fourth. Lewistown plated a run in the sixth and had the bases loaded, before Evans stopped the threat with a strikeout.

Earlier, Kassie Kirman drove in three runs and Birch scattered eight hits in a 6-4 victory for IVC against Tremont. Elizabeth Gelling struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in the Ghosts' 11-0 five-inning victory against Springfield Southeast.