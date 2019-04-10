Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

MARISA GUISTI

LASALLE-PERU SENIOR

Class rank: 124th of 289

Grade-point average: 3.60

Sports: Volleyball (middle hitter) — News Tribune Player of the Year, News-Gazette All-State first team, All-Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference West Division first team. Track and field.

Academic honors: High Scholarship Legion, high honor roll

Favorite hobby: Volunteering for our local cancer charity

Goals: Attend LaSalle University and become a sports broadcaster or help manage a professional sports team

Favorite sports team (other than own): Chicago Cubs

Favorite musical group: Foster the People

Favorite movie: "8 Mile"

Favorite class: History Why? I find it interesting learning about important events/people before us

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators