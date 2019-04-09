Cleve In the Eve steps outside sports on Tuesday to praise Dunlap High School seniors, who we saw doing a good deed for the community.

About 180 seniors loaded up in four buses and picked up and bagged garbage along Taylor Road around Wildlife Prairie Park.

They put down some mulch and did some cleanup in the park, too, all part of a volunteer service effort.

Outstanding. Cleve In The Eve's estate is only a few hundred feet away from that location, and we stand ready to give those students valuable yard work experience as well. Carefully supervised, of course, with feet up on my deck.

Anyway, well done to all at Dunlap.

And that puts Cleve In the Eve in the bag for Tuesday, April 9, 2019.