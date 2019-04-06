CHICAGO — In a perfect world, Jim Boylen is sitting on the dais at the NBA draft lottery May 14, his heart pure and “Bulls” across his chest.

Then again, little has been perfect about this Bulls season, which began with legitimate optimism for progress and devolved into an injury-filled, lack-of-chemistry trial.

The Bulls were creative enough last season to consider having everybody’s favorite chaplain, Loyola’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, represent them at the draft lottery. But league rules dictate it must be a team representative, so President and COO Michael Reinsdorf sat for the TV show as the Bulls dropped from sixth to seventh.

That the Bulls landed promising big man Wendell Carter Jr. from that seventh slot seems pertinent now that they need only the Cavaliers’ likely loss to the Warriors late Friday to secure the fourth-worst record and a 12.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

May 14 represents the next big story for this franchise, particularly because Carter, fellow first-round pick Chandler Hutchison, former lottery pick Denzel Valentine, trade-deadline acquisition Otto Porter Jr. and all three acquisitions from the Jimmy Butler trade — Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen — have been out for several games, weeks or the season.

With the Bulls all but assured of entering the first draft lottery under the league’s reform rules with the fourth-worst record, a primer of their odds is in order. Not to mention some lighthearted suggestions for their representative if Boylen’s trademark intensity isn’t on stage.

It’s well-documented that the teams with the three worst records own identical 14 percent odds of winning the lottery and Zion Williamson — er, the No .1 pick in the June 20 draft. And that the fourth-worst team has a 12.5 percent chance at that prize.

What’s talked about less is that the third-worst team at worst can drop to the seventh pick and has only a 7 percent chance to do so. The Bulls as the fourth-worst team could drop to eighth and would have a 19 percent chance to pick seventh or eighth.

Here are the Bulls’ odds as the fourth-worst team:

— 12.5 percent for No. 1.

— 12.2 percent for No. 2.

— 11.9 percent for No. 3.

— 11.5 percent for No. 4.

— 7.2 percent for No. 5.

— 25.7 percent for No. 6.

— 16.8 percent for No. 7.

— 2.2 percent for No. 8.

General manager Gar Forman is fond of saying there’s opportunity in any draft. The Bulls have lived up to that belief with recent acquisitions of Carter and Markkanen from the No. 7 slot and long-ago examples such as Butler from No. 30 and Taj Gibson at No. 26.

But most scouts and draft experts cite a drop-off from Williamson to the presumed No. 2 pick, Murray State point guard Ja Morant, and another drop from Morant to the likely No. 3 pick, Duke wing RJ Barrett. Even with Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver rising on many draft boards, those same scouts see an even larger drop-off after the first three picks.

Like all lottery teams, Forman, executive vice president John Paxson and other Bulls brass have scouted extensively. Individual interviews at the draft combine in May and private workouts afterward will continue to shape the Bulls’ draft board, but there’s already a strong internal sense for picks Nos. 1-8.

As for the Bulls representative at the lottery, if it’s not Boylen, here are some other ideas:

Carter: He is, after all, from Duke. And in late January, he donned his GM hat.

“I don’t understand how anybody can pass up his athleticism, his potential,” Carter said, calling him the for-sure No. 1 pick. “That’s a freak of nature, a once-in-a-generation-type player.”

Jon Diebler: The former Ohio State guard has never played in the NBA. But the Bulls acquired his draft rights in the late-January acquisition of Carmelo Anthony, one of three cash-related moves they made this season to ease other teams’ luxury-tax bills and place $5.2 million in the coffers. He has to be good luck, right?

Benny the Bull: Calling the draft lottery TV show boring may be kind, although ESPN made improvements last year with Evanston native Cassidy Hubbarth hosting an interview-driven show. But, hey, a little Silly String and perhaps the team mascot’s beloved popcorn trick and you’ve got some entertainment.

Williamson would provide the most entertainment. Whomever the Bulls place on the dais would forever be remembered for cashing in on 12.5 percent odds.