FARMINGTON — A youth movement has taken over at both Illini Bluffs and Farmington.

The two softball programs met on Monday afternoon with a combined 13 freshmen and sophomores in their respective starting lineups. Illini Bluffs (4-1), with seven underclassmen, held off a late rally from the Farmers, with six fresh/soph players, for a 3-2 nonconference victory.

“We’re very young,” IB coach Nancy Meyer said. “(The freshmen and sophomores) are contributing greatly to our team. Something to look, to build on.

“So far, so good.”

One bonus Meyer has is her class of 2022 players already having some big-game experience. Four of the first-year starters — left fielder Ashley Aksun, first baseman Tinley Beecham, catcher Kristen Graham and center fielder Kierston McCoy — were a part of the 2017 Class A eighth-grade state championship team, going 24-0.

“It’s nice to have freshmen that can play,” Illini Bluffs junior Hanna Hicks said. “It’s not common to get so many of them at once that can all play. They help us a lot. … They’re just going to keep getting better the more they play.”

Graham picked up a pair of doubles and drove in a run, while Beecham also contributed an RBI on Tuesday. Emma Hicks accounted for the other RBI, scoring her sister, Hanna Hicks, in the first inning.

Hitting, according to Meyer, hasn’t been a strength yet, despite averaging seven runs an outing.

“We’re still working on (the offense),” Meyer said. “We’re lucky to score. We’ve been getting timely hitting so far. We’ve been lucky at that. We are better hitters, I believe, than what we’ve been showing.”

On the other side of the diamond, Farmington coach Jeni Fauser is also relying on her first-and-second-year players. Shortstop Reece Putrich, left fielder Alyvia Marcotte and third baseman Emma Evans and pitcher Holly Shriber are all freshmen.

Shriber made her varsity debut in the circle for the Farmers (3-2). She struck out seven, walked one and gave up three hits.

“I’m really pleased with Holly’s performance,” Fauser said. “IB has good bats. She picks her pitches pretty well.”

Not to be overlooked, however, is the contributing upperclassmen for each squad.

Junior pitcher Makayla Ellison scattered three hits, while striking out four in the Tiger victory. Farmington uses senior Macie Sprague behind the plate along with classmate Olivia Renken at second base.

Farmington junior Paige Vallianatos showed some unexpected pop from the lead-off spot. The center fielder hit a solo home run to open the bottom of the fourth, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.

“She’s so darn fast … she’s got power; she’s got speed,” Fauser said. “We need some leadership out there and that’s worked out nicely.”

Seems that a combination of younger and experienced players are meshing quite well for IB and Farmington.

