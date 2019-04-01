FIRST TEAM

Charlie McKinty, Elmwood

Sr./ G / 6-foot-3

Journal Star Player of the Year led the Class 1A No. 9 ranked Trojans (27-3) to a sectional championship. He averaged 18 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals. He also scored 30 or more points five times and recorded six double-doubles during the regular season. McKinty had 25 points, five assists and three blocks in a sectional semifinal win over Camp Point Central, a game which he played on a sprained ankle. All-state honorable mention.

Keegan Zimmerman, Eureka

Sr./ F / 6-foot-8

University of Dubuque commit was a force in the post throughout the season. He averaged 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals for the Hornets (19-11), while posting five 30-point games and had a career-high 37 points during season. Broke the single-season scoring record at Eureka with 665 points and finished with 1,026 career points. Class 2A all-state honorable mention.

Cam Scott, Illini Bluffs



Sr./ G / 6-foot-1

Outstanding all-around guard that averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the regional finalist Tigers (13-16). He finished with 622 points on season and 1,604 career points. Class 1A all-state honorable mention.

Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield



Soph./ G / 5-foot-10

The first team all-state guard led Class 1A No. 2 ranked Geese (28-3) all season by averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, while adding 101 steals. He averaged 24.9 points in the postseason and helped his team reach the sectional semifinals. He has 1,172 career points and finished with 687 points this season.

Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Sr./ G / 6-foot-2

He earned Journal Star Player of the Year last season and followed it up with an impressive senior season for the Chiefs (24-6). The Class 2A two-time all-state honorable mention averaged 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks, while draining 51 3-pointers. He went over 1,000 points for his career this season and is committed to Bryant & Stratton Junior College next season.

SECOND TEAM



Jack Weber, El Paso-Gridley



Jr./ F / 6-foot-6

Averaged a double-double with 16.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.9 blocks and helped lead Titans to Class 2A sectional semifinals.

Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley



Sr./ G / 6-foot-1

Class 2A two-time all-state honorable mention player that averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.9 steals for Storm, which made run to Class 2A supersectionals.

Will Pepper, Peoria Christian



Sr./ F / 6-foot-5

Helped lead the Chargers on improbable run to Class 1A sectional semifinals, where they fell to fourth-place state finisher Concord Triopia. Consistent double-figure scorer.

Teron Fairchild, El Paso-Gridley



Sr./ G / 6-foot-2

Helped lead Titans to Class 2A sectional semifinals by scoring game-high 30 points in regional championship win over Seneca.

Isaiah Brown, Quest

Jr./ F / 6-foot-6

Strong post player that helped Gators reach regional championship. Averaged 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds during regular season.



THIRD TEAM



Reece Teubel, Brimfield



Sr./ G / 6-foot-5



Left-hander had a smooth stroke from 3-point range, while consistently scoring in double-figures for Indians during season.

Justin Janssen, Princeville



Sr./ F / 6-foot-2



Helped lead Princes to Class 1A regional championship. Averaged 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds during regular season.

Derek May, Fieldcrest



Sr./ F / 6-foot-1

Double-figure scorer for Knights, who surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career this season. He scored 24 points in Class 2A sectional championship loss to fourth-place state finisher Chicago Corliss.

Landon Pflederer, Tremont



Jr./ G / 5-foot-11

Averaged 10.0 points, while totaling 98 rebounds and 127 assists during course of season. Led Turks to regional championship and sectional semifinal victories.

Titus Thompson, Tremont



Sr./ G / 6-foot-1

Averaged team-best 11.6 points and grabbed 188 rebounds during regular season. Led Turks to regional championship and sectional semifinal victories.