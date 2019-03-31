Major League Baseball is back in full swing and for the first time, the Peoria Journal Star will have a weekly column covering fantasy baseball every Monday this season. While fantasy football is the largest sport in the industry, fantasy baseball is the original fantasy sport and one that rewards skill over luck.

Some people like to refer to fantasy football as a sprint and fantasy baseball as a marathon. While I appreciate the attempt, I don’t think the analogy fully describes the relationship between the two. Both involve drafting real players to imaginary teams and accumulating statistics, but the similarities largely end there.

Fantasy baseball has many different formats, all with varying degrees of popularity. Some leagues value offense more, while other leagues value pitching more heavily. Being able to rationalize these differences and employ a strategy to balance them makes baseball a much more cerebral exercise. The high number of games means larger samples of data, which in turn improves the statistical reliability, which ultimately results in better projections for the players. This statistical reliability is a big reason the game has seen a rise in the popularity of sabermetrics over the last several seasons. Sabermetrics are advanced statistics used to analyze baseball players in ways that go beyond the normal stats you read in a box score. As the season goes on, this column will begin introducing sabermetrics into the analysis.

Despite all the strategies and number crunching, the best part of fantasy baseball is that leagues can be won by simply out-working your league mates. By staying vigilant on the waiver wire and playing the percentages when it comes to lineup decisions, sharp fantasy owners can get an edge on their opponents by taking a dynamic approach to their roster. By starting players in good matchups and benching their “stars” in tough matchups, you can effectively make the sum of all of your roster pieces greater than the results of one static starting lineup. Streaming players, or temporarily picking up players, is one way to take advantage of favorable situations.

Each week this column will focus on several key areas of in-season management for fantasy baseball, including identifying two-start pitchers for the week, team favorable/unfavorable hitting environments and players to consider on the waiver wire.

Favorable two-start pitchers:

Mike Clevinger (Cleveland) — vs. White Sox, vs. Toronto

Brad Peacock (Houston) — at Texas, vs. Oakland

Marcus Stroman (Toronto) – vs. Baltimore, at Cleveland

Steven Matz (Mets) — at Miami, v.s Washington

Domingo German (Yankees) — vs. Detroit, at Baltimore

Sean Newcomb (Atlanta) — vs. Cubs, vs. Miami

Ivan Nova (White Sox) — at Cleveland, vs. Seattle

Consider using the following strength of schedule notes as a guide when making weekly lineup decisions between two close players on your roster.

Favorable offensive schedules:

Los Angeles Dodgers RHB — LAD will face four average to below average left-handed starting pitchers over the next seven days. Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner will be the best pitcher the Dodgers face.

Cincinnati Reds LHB — CIN will face seven average right-handed starting pitchers over the next seven days. Pirates RHP Chris Archer will be the best pitcher the Reds will face.

Boston Red Sox LHB — BOS will face seven average to below average right-handed starting pitchers over the next seven days. Arizona's Zack Godley will be the best pitcher the Red Sox will face.

Los Angeles Angeles LHB — LAA will face four below average right-handed starting pitchers over the next seven days and two average to above average left-handed starting pitchers. Seattle's Marco Gonzales is the best pitcher the Angels will face.

Unfavorable offensive schedules:

New York Mets — NYM will face Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin over the next seven days.

Washington Nationals — WAS will face Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard and Zach Wheeler over the next seven days.

Waiver wire additions for offense:

Mariners OF Domingo Santana: power/speed

Mariners SS Tim Beckham: power/speed, batting average risk

Rockies 2B/SSGarrett Hampson: speed/role change

Rockies 1B/3B Ryan McMahon: speed/role change

Blue Jays 1B Rowdy Tellez: power, batting average risk

Indians 1B Hanley Ramirez: power, batting average risk

Diamondback 1B Christian Walker: power, uncertain role

Dodgers 2B Kike Hernandez: great plate approach/positional flexibility

Rays 1B Yandy Diaz: great plate approach, power still developing

Waiver wire additions for pitching:

Yankees SP Domingo German: strikeouts, poor command/HR vulnerable

Marlins SP Pablo Lopez: strikeouts/plus repertoire, few win opportunities

Marlins SP Trevor Richards: strikeouts, few win opportunities/lacks secondary pitches

Mariners RP Cory Gearrin: saves, unstable role

Mariners RP Anthony Swarzak: potential saves, unstable role

Twins RP Taylor Rogers: potential saves, unstable role

Twins RP Blake Parker: potential saves, unstable role

If you have a fantasy baseball question, feel free to e-mail Michael at mwaldo@fantistics.com or tweet @MichaelWaldo.

Michael Waldo is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) and is a season-long fantasy sports analyst for Fantistics Fantasy Sports, as well as the managing editor of MyFantasyFix, a daily fantasy sports (DFS) research website. You can hear him host the Fantistics show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio on weekend mornings 9 a.m.-noon. Follow Waldo on Twitter @MichaelWaldo or reach him via e-mail at mwaldo@fantistics.com.