Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
WILLIE C. TERRY III
KEWANEE SENIOR
Class rank: Ninth
Grade-point average: 3.872
Sports: Football (center) — all-conference and all-area. Baseball (first baseman and pitcher)
Academic honors: Honor roll, National Honor Society President, Three Rivers academic all-conference team in football and baseball
Favorite hobby: Listening to music, playing video games and hanging with friends
Goals: Becoming a principal at Kewanee High School
Favorite sports team (other than own): St. Louis Cardinals
Favorite musical group: 21 Savage
Favorite movie: "Night School"
Favorite class: Government Why? Because we are able to learn about the past and tie it into things that go on today
— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators