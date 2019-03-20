Bradley faces Michigan State at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament's East Region.

The programs have four previous meetings, each won by the Spartans — who are heavily favored in Thursday's meeting between the No. 15-seeded Braves and No. 2 Michigan State.

Before the two take to the court again, let's dig into the Journal Star and Bradley University athletics archives to re-visit those four previous meetings.

Dec. 19, 1969 at Salt Lake City

Michigan State 89, Bradley 87

Meeting in the first round of the Utah Classic, Michigan State escapes by rebounding a missed shot in the closing seconds. Trailing 85-73 with 4:37 to play, the Braves go on a flurry to awaken the neutral crowd of 7,489. Because of foul trouble and the high altitude, Bradley coach Joe Stowell uses all 12 players.

Leading scorers — BU: Rich Schultz 21. MSU: Ralph Simpson 31.

Dec. 3, 2006 at East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State 82, Bradley 53

A driving layup by Jeremy Crouch gets Bradley within 28-21 at halftime. But the Spartans respond with a 27-5 blitz over the first eight minutes of the second half. The Braves shoot 11-for-23 on 3s, but just 6-for-34 inside the arc.

Leading scorers — BU: Daniel Ruffin 13. MSU: Drew Neitzel 20.

Dec. 4, 2007 at Peoria

(9) Michigan State 66, Bradley 61

Trailing most of the way, Michigan State ends the game on a 19-10 burst to snap Bradley's 29-game nonconference home winning streak. The Braves hold nine-point leads in each half against the highest-ranked team to visit Bradley in nearly 26 years. The game draws 11,597 fans, marking the largest home crowd in Bradley history.

Leading scorers — BU: Daniel Ruffin 17. MSU: Raymar Morgan 15.

Dec. 7, 2008 at East Lansing, Mich.

(13) Michigan State 75, Bradley 59

Bradley is within 41-35 with 14:35 to play, but the Big Ten power goes on a 14-3 spurt keyed by two dunks and two rebound baskets. The rugged Spartans outrebound the Braves 24-12 in the second half (45-32 overall).

Leading scorers — BU: Theron Wilson 16. MSU: Chris Allen 19