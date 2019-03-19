Editor's note: The following game story of a matchup between the Bradley and Michigan State men's basketball teams was published in the Journal Star on Dec. 5, 2007, under the headline "Spartan effort for BU — 9-point lead fades in loss to Mich. State." A dozen years later, Michigan State and Bradley meet in the NCAA tournament.



PEORIA — The largest home crowd in Bradley basketball history witnessed a great opportunity slip through the Braves' fingers Tuesday night.

A raucous standing-room only throng of 11,597 — many standing throughout the game even though they paid for a seat — helped will the Braves to a lead much of the night against ninth-ranked Michigan State.

But, in the end, the Spartans' superior size and strength was too much for Bradley to overcome in a 66-61 loss, ending the Braves' nonconference winning streak at 29.

"I told the team that for 28 minutes they had control of the game and it was within their grasp to win," said BU coach Jim Les. "Unfortunately, it's a 40-minute game and the last 12 minutes, (MSU) had more toughness, more urgency and made more plays coming down the stretch. I can't fault the effort and the intensity and the willingness to want to win. We didn't make enough plays."

And, in the last five minutes, the Spartans overcame a 51-47 deficit with a 19-10 blitz.

The daggers came via freshman guard Kalin Lucas, who hit a baseline jumper and a 3-pointer to push the Spartans into the lead for good.

"Picking my poison, that's the guy I want taking the shot on the road," Les said. "Give him credit, those were big shots and I commend him for it."

Bradley (6-3) still was within three points, 60-57 and 62-59, in the last 25 seconds on free throws and a driving layup by Daniel Ruffin, who led BU with 17 points.

But Michigan State (7-1) sank three of four free throws in the final 16 seconds and Ruffin laid in a meaningless layup at the buzzer.

"We didn't play great, our star player (Drew Neitzel) didn't shoot well, but Bradley deserves a lot of credit for that," said MSU coach Tom Izzo. "They played very good defense. Our rebounding tonight was the difference."

Indeed, the Spartans dominated the boards all game, grabbing 20 of the first 30 caroms and ending with a 48-29 bulge, including 21 on the offensive glass.

MSU, which shot just 41 percent from the field to Bradley's 38 percent, scored 20 second-chance points.

"We guarded the heck out of 'em and made 'em miss," Les said. "The party starts when the ball goes up on the board. They did a lot more partying than we did. As much as you try to prepare for it, they're very good at it and they're very physical."

Said BU reserve center Sam Singh, who gave the Braves a second-half lift inside: "You've got to deliver a blow on the boxout. There were times we did and times we didn't. Unfortunately, the times we didn't outrank the others."

To the delight of the white-clad fans, Bradley stormed to nine-point leads in each half against the highest-ranked team to visit BU in nearly 26 years.

A quick-burst 9-0 run over a two-minute stretch in the first half broke a 17-17 tie, keyed by two David Collins dunks and an Andrew Warren 3-point play when his off-balance, desperation breakaway shot somehow went in.

The Spartans, pounding the ball inside, sliced the margin to 28-27 by halftime.

But the Braves pulled away again from a tie in the second half, beginning with Ruffin's long 3-pointer at 16:00 for a 34-31 lead.

By 13:55, Singh's two free throws completed the 11-2 spurt for a 42-33 advantage.

A flurry of untimely turnovers helped the visitors get back into the game as they scored 12 of the next 15 points to pull to within 47-45.

Bradley's offense continued to sputter, but the Braves' defense kept MSU at bay.

When Theron Wilson sank two free throws at 5:11, the Braves led by that four-point margin.

It wouldn't last long. Neitzel hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds later and Drew Naymick's rebound slam gave the Spartans a 52-51 lead at 4:17, their first edge of the second half.

Bradley wouldn't lead again.

"This team is so much better than they were a month ago," Les said of the Braves. "If we keep on this pace, we'll get another team like this in the future. This team has the potential to be awfully good."

But the Spartans are already there and they showed it with a vengeance down the stretch.

"It was a huge win for us," Izzo said. "(Bradley) is going to have a great year and it will be a well-respected win when it's over."

Braves briefs: Michigan State's visit to Peoria marks the sixth time in the last three years that a nationally ranked team visited a Missouri Valley Conference campus. MVC teams won the first five of those games - Northern Iowa over Iowa, Indiana State over Indiana, Northern Iowa over Bucknell, Creighton over Xavier and Indiana State over Butler before Indiana's win at Southern Illinois on Saturday broke the winning streak. ... The Valley is 0-5 this season against ranked teams. Southern Illinois lost to Indiana, Illinois State lost to Indiana and Indiana State and Evansville lost to Butler. The league gets another chance tonight when Creighton visits No. 20 Xavier. ... MVC commissioner Doug Elgin pitched in for the pregame placing of white T-shirts on every seat in the arena, helping the BU staff for 90 minutes.

