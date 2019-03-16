PEORIA — East St. Louis won a state championship game in overtime that they never led through four quarters of regulation.

The Flyers (30-6) won its first state tournament in a 68-63 win over Chicago Bogan after completing a 11-2 run to finish the fourth quarter and force an overtime period. The East St. Louis comeback effort concluded with a put-back dunk by Richard Robinson off a missed free throw with less than two seconds remaining.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led the Flyers with a double-double effort of 32 points and 10 rebounds including a clutch jump hook in the lane to give East St. Louis its final lead of the day. The St. Louis University signee was 13 of 24 from the field and also added three blocks as a dynamite weapon on both ends of the floor.

Bogan (30-4), which had multiple chances to clinch the game in regulation and in overtime, was led by Rashaun Agee's 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Robinson had a double-double effort of 11 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. East St. Louis becomes the first non-Chicago program to win a 2019 state championship in Peoria.