Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
OLSON DRAKE
MIDLAND SENIOR
Class rank: 12th
Grade-point average: 2.87
Sports: Football (best defensive player award), basketball, baseball
Academic honors: All-state honors in chorus as junior and senior
Favorite hobby: Acting
Goals: Graduate from Marine Corps
Favorite sports team (other than own): Chicago Bears, White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls
Favorite musical group: Starset and Breaking Benjamin
Favorite movie: "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls"
Favorite class: Speech Why? I enjoy spreading my opinions and nobody can do anything about it
— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators