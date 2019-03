The Peoria Mustangs will face the Coulee Region Chill in the NA3HL Fraser Cup playoffs on Thursday at Owens Center.

Peoria (26-18-3) closed out its regular season with a pair of losses to the North Iowa Bulls, 4-3 on Friday and 8-2 on Saturday.

The Chill (36-9-2) will travel to Peoria for Game 1, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in La Crosse, Wis., while Game 3 is 2 p.m. Sunday if necessary.