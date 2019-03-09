PEORIA — The performance by the Chicago Providence St. Mel defense was so dominant in the Class 1A state title game Saturday, even head coach Tim Ervin was scratching his head.

The Knights (30-6) shut down Cissna Park, 52-29, at Carver Arena to become the first Chicago school to win a 1A state title since the IHSA went to a four-class system in 2008.

“Sometimes they even surprise me,” Ervin said. “I looked at the scoreboard at halftime and saw that (Cissna Park) only had 13 points. And they finished with just 29! Like, wow! That did surprise me how low the score was for them.”

And at the heart of most of the defensive stops — many of which resulted in transition baskets — was the senior duo of Tyriel Nelson and Deion Jackson.

They combined for 10 steals and 28 points in the title game, helping hold Cissna Park to its season-low point total by a dozen.

“My son (senior point guard Tim Ervin II) makes the team go,” the St. Mel coach said. “But those guys finish it for us. Those three are the catalyst for us — the core of the team. If they’re playing well, we usually win.”

Nelson, a 6-foot-1 guard, totaled 11 steals in the two games at the state finals. He was first-team all-state on both the AP and IBCA teams.

Jackson was the leading scorer for the Knights on the weekend with a combined 33 points, including 20 in a semifinal win against Triopia. The 6-3 guard, who had four steals in the title game, was named to the IBCA first team and the AP second team for all-state honors.

“We just do whatever we have to do for us to win,” Nelson said. “We don’t really focus on personal achievements.”

They have similar stats for the year. Nelson averaged 15.1 points a game and scored 513 points. Jackson scored at a 14.8 pace and totaled 502 points.

But Nelson scored many of his points from beyond the arc. He went 54-for-152 on treys, while Jackson was a modest 1-for-5.

“I took a lot of 3s this year because I’m just a 3-point shooter,” Nelson said.

Nelson, who had 103 assists on the season, also had seven assists in the two games at state. Many of his passes went to Jackson, who has only been with the team for the past two seasons.

“I was at Simeon my freshman year, then transferred to Uplift,” he said. “Then my junior year, I transferred to St. Mel.”

Nelson and Jackson hit it off right away as teammates, and had their sights on the state title from Day 1.

“We just clicked together right away,” Nelson said. “And we just knew that our school took third place the last time we were down here. And we felt like we couldn’t do the same thing.

“We felt like we should complete the mission this time. And it’s our senior year, so what better way to go out.”

The St. Mel coach made defense the main priority of the team from the start of the season.

“At the beginning of practice season, we have a saying,” Ervin said. “It’s called, ‘I love defense!’ We put bricks in their hands, and we do wall squads with those bricks in their hands, and yell, ‘I love defense!’ We do that for about the first week of practice.

“So they internalize it, and it showed up today. And it’s a disciplined defense. We don’t foul a lot, even though they were in the bonus today. That makes us special.”

Not that everything went as planned on the offensive end of the court.

“We try to work inside-out, trying to get the ball to the big man (6-9, 260-pound senior Taeyon Neal) to let him score,” Nelson said. “Then they have to double-team him, and that’s when we get it going.”

But Neal got into some early foul trouble and ended up playing just 12 minutes.

The game, however, was never in doubt. The Knights went into the season brimming with confidence that they would win the school’s first state title since 1985.

St. Mel suffered a tough 61-60 loss to Sterling Newman in the supersectionals last season. So this year, nothing short of a state title would do.

“In our huddles the entire season, we’d always say, ‘Family on three, state on six!’ “ Nelson said. “Both of us in the locker room before the game were very emotional. We knew that we were going to win, but we were more focused on the fact that this was our last high school game together.

“We were just focused on playing for each other. When we do that, I don’t think we can be beat.”

And now they can finally say, “Mission accomplished.”

