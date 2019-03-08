CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa scored the final five points of the contest to notch a 61-57 Missouri Valley Conference victory over the Bradley women on Thursday at the McLeod Center.

The loss kept Bradley (20-8, 10-7) tied with Illinois State for fourth place in the Valley standings and locked up the I-74 rivals' quarterfinal matchup at next week's MVC women's basketball tournament. The Braves will face the Redbirds in the 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal as either the fourth or fifth seed.

Northern Iowa (19-10, 12-5), meanwhile, clinched third place and the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Bradley freshman Tatum Koenig hit her third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to give the Braves a 57-56 lead with 1:33 remaining in regulation. That's when UNI closed the game out with the final five points.

Sophomore Gabi Haack paced four Bradley players in double figures with 15 points, while junior Chelsea Brackmann turned in her 16th double-double of the year with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Koenig, who finished with 11 points, and senior Vanessa Markert helped highlight Bradley's fourth-quarter rally attempt with the pair combining for all 19 of BU's points in the period.

Karli Rucker led UNI in scoring with 15 points, one of three Panthers in double figures.