Northwestern at Illinois

When: Sunday, March 3, 5:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: BTN

Radio: WZPN FM (101.1), WBYS AM (1560) and FM (93.7)

Illinois (10-18, 6-11)

(Player, position, year, height, points per game, rebounds per game)

Andres Feliz (G, Jr., 6-2, 7.7, 2.5)

Ayo Dosunmu (G, Fr., 6-5, 14.1, 3.9)

Da’Monte Williams (G, So., 6-3, 3.7, 3.4)

Aaron Jordan (G, Sr., 6-5, 8.3, 4.6)

Giorgi Bezhanishvili (F, Fr., 6-9, 11.9, 5.1)

Northwestern (12-16, 3-14)

(Player, position, year, height, points per game, rebounds per game)

Anthony Gaines (G, So., 6-4, 6.8, 4.5)

Ryan Taylor (G, Sr., 6-6, 10.2, 1.9)

Vic Law (F, Sr., 6-7, 15.5, 6.4)

Aaron Falzon (F, Jr., 6-8, 4.0, 1.3)

Dererk Pardon (C, Sr., 6-8, 13.8, 7.8)

Illinois keys

Giorgi Bezhanishvili will need to play better than did against Purdue on Wednesday. The freshman scored just two points and had a hard time finding room to work against Purdue center Matt Haarms. Bezhanishvili will have the height advantage down low, so he should end in double figures.

Northwestern keys

Another player other than Vic Law needs to have a good game on the offensive end. The Wildcats have scored over 65 points just one time during their nine-game skid. Law is scoring 15.5 points per game, but players like Ryan Taylor and Anthony Gaines need to step up offensively to help end the losing streak.

Notable:

Illinois leads the all-time series 134-42. ... Trent Frazier missed a 3-pointer as time expired in Illinois’ 68-66 loss to Northwestern on Jan. 6. ... Ayo Dosunmu has been the Illini’s leading scorer in 12 of the last 16 games, averaging 16.1 points with six 20-point outings. ... Giorgi Bezhanishvili is averaging 18.6 points through Illinois’ seven Big Ten home games on 58 percent shooting. ... Northwestern is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten for three-point field goal defense, holding opponents to 29.6 percent. ... Illinois did not make a 3-pointer against the Wildcats in January. ... Northwestern started its season 6-1 but has won just three conference games. ... Vic Law has scored in double figures in his last seven games. ... The Illini have lost three straight games after going on a four-game winning streak. ... Illinois’ Aaron Jordan is nine for his last 17 from behind the arc.

Prediction: Illinois 73, Northwestern 61