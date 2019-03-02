Apparently, Norm Duke isn’t finished with building his resume on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour.

When he beat top-seeded Jason Belmonte, 237-219, to win the PBA Indianapolis Open last Sunday, it was his 39th career title.

And now Duke, who turns 55 on March 25, has the opportunity to win his 40th title in Sunday’s 4 p.m. TV finals (FS1) of the PBA Jonesboro Open. He is the top seed for the show. The other finalists are EJ Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Kris Prather of Plainfield and Shota Kawazoe of Japan.

My son, Andre, and I made our annual trip to Indy last weekend to visit some of my old friends from my days on the PBA road staff. We even took Kevin Tockes along with us this year. But we didn’t stick around for the telecast, however, because of its late starting time on Sunday.

But I did catch up with Duke a couple of days later, and he was still letting his win sink in. I mentioned to him that, after beating Belmonte, his victims on TV included the likes of some of the all-time greats since the days of Earl Anthony (Duke's first TV victim): Jason Couch, Steve Cook, Pete Weber, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Dave Husted, Brian Voss, Patrick Allen, and Randy Pedersen, among others.

"There is no way I could express the joy that I feel to get to perform alongside those greats," he said. "As a wannabe pro bowler as a kid, if you would have said fast forward through all of this and this is what you’ll enjoy . . . Wow! For a small-town Texan, that’s epic!"

Duke’s biggest takeaway from his win, however, was the amount of support he had from the bowling family.

"I’ve been reflecting on is the love that’s been shown throughout the industry," he said. "It’s been just remarkable. I didn’t see that coming, honestly."

I also talked with Belmonte right after the telecast, which resulted in his second straight runner-up finish.

"That’s just the way that the game goes," he said. "I’m a realist. I’m disappointed, but in a one-game match, you’re not supposed to win them all. What can you do?"

In the title match, Belmonte elected to let Duke finish the match on the right lane, which meant Belmonte finished on the left.

As it turned out, Belmonte struck every shot on the right lane, and just twice on the left (including his fill ball).

"I struck every shot in practice on the left lane, and if it came down to the 10th frame, I trusted that I could keep the ball in front of me and throw it a little firmer on the left lane," he said. "I didn’t strike at all on the right lane in practice, and I didn’t feel very confident.

"I made one final change, made a move and threw one strike. But at that time Kirk (von Krueger, the PBA Deputy Commissioner) had already asked me what lane I wanted to finish on. So it seemed like a no-brainer at the time."

It worked out in Duke’s favor.

"Everything on Sunday worked out in my favor," he said.

JUNIOR CHAMPS: The Peoria River City USBC Association hosted the Hilda Schroeder Youth Invitational last weekend at Mt. Hawley Bowl to kick off this year’s 90th Illinois State Women’s Tournament.

The top finishers in each division are as follows: major boys – Blake Williams (785), Austin Hall (765); major girls – Kelsey Eslinger (768), Kourtney Hauk (710); junior boys – Justin Bryan (652); junior girls – Jasmine Kaufmann (740), Grace Liening (702); prep boys – Bobby Edwards (772), Will Hudson (753); prep girls – Zakiya Burke (679), Kyndall Burns (615); bantem boys – Wyatt Hauk (496), Demetrius Wright (475); bantem girls – Aaliyah Edwards (435), Shia Latham (425).



PEKIN WINNERS: Mike McBride rolled a 798 to win scratch singles, and was on the winning scratch team, DA Firm & Associates, in the recent Pekin city tournament.

The winning team rolled a 3,337 total. Team members were McBride, Drew Johnson, Ted Daniels, Tom Frazier and Craig Bryant.

Scott Jackson and Charlie Hodgkins won scratch doubles with 1,455, while Darin Bowling was the scratch all-events champ (2,142).

In the handicap division, Travis Herritt won singles and doubles (with Dave Bradshaw). Doug Feger was the all-events winner, while Sunset Lanes (Kolten Ortega, Cary Shumate, Dave Martin, Roy Christensen and Tim Blanch) won team.

