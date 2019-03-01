NORMAL — Pekin sophomore Taylor Goss won the Class 4A high school girls basketball Three-Point Showdown on Friday at Redbird Arena.

She made 12 of 15 shots to edge Maggie Greco of Downers Grove South for the title. Other finalists were Jalysa Stokes of Joliet Central (nine) and Addison Ebeling of Wilmette Loyola (seven).

Earlier in the day, Lilly Oliver of Freeburg won the Class 3A showdown with 10 of 15 shots.

Goss and Oliver move on to face 1A champ Jaydn Mitchell of Flanagan-Cornell and 2A champ Caitlin Bowersock of Red Hill in the Queen of the Hill competition on Saturday night.

Goss of the sixth Journal Star-area athlete to compete in the Queen of the Hill competition. The five previous area finalists were Madisyn Fischer of Peoria Christian (2018), Kelsey Herridge of Brimfield (2010), Bethany Dorrington of Princeville (2009), Noelle Reining of Midwest Central (2005) and Tricia Gaither of Olympia (2002). Reining won the title.