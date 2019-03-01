You can take your cuts at cancer for a good cause on March 9 in Pekin.

Pekin High School grad and former ICC baseball outfielder Jared Pyatt has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Pyatt lives and works in Joliet now, but his former ICC teammates are rallying to his aid.

Justin Fletcher, who was a teammate with Pyatt at ICC, will stage a 90 mph challenge at his hitting center in Pekin (1113 Broadway St.).

For $1 per swing, you can step into the cage against a machine cranked up to 90 and see if you can connect.

There will be items up for silent auction as well. Proceeds will be split with Pyatt and another Pekin family who has a member battling cancer.

A wood-bat tournament is in the planning stages for this summer, as an additional fundraiser, headed up by former ICC player J.P. Meyer.

Cougars alumni will take on all comers on July 13-14, with entry fees going to Pyatt.

For more information on everything that's in story, check out: https://www.facebook.com/events/1036973386488961/

