Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
KATHRYN REIMAN
MORTON SENIOR
Grade-point average: 5.0
Sports: Basketball (guard), soccer (midfielder)
Academic honors: High honor roll, National Honor Society
Favorite hobby: Watching movies
Goals: Attend college to study pharmacy
Favorite sports team (other than own): St. Louis Cardinals
Favorite musical group: Adele
Favorite movie: “A Knight's Tale”
Favorite class: Math Why? All of the concepts build off of each other and it depends on previous knowledge
— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators