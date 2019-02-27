PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen are hoping Dennis Sicard can do for them what he did against them in the SPHL.

The Rivermen brought the most renowned enforcer in SPHL history out of retirement and signed him on Wednesday for Round II with first-place Peoria.

Peoria also claimed center Colton Wolter off waivers from Huntsville.

Sicard is the most-penalized player in SPHL history, with 2,200 career minutes.

He has 201 fights in 476 career regular-season games in the SPHL. Some of those were with the Rivermen in the 2014-15 season, where he was an instant fan favorite and produced an iconic Journal Star photo in which he was captured grinning broadly while fighting an opponent.

The Rivermen eventually released Sicard that season, and he resurfaced with Knoxville and helped the Bears win the President's Cup.

He helped Macon to a President's Cup in 2016-17 in a Finals duel over the Rivermen.

"We're hoping he can do it again, with us this time," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "When we let Dennis go (in 2014-15) it was at a time when we had only three defensemen and had to clear a roster spot to fix that position.

"There's no doubt he can play. He's always been a great leader, and a teammate who will do anything to help his guys win, he accepts any role we give him."

The Rivermen likely look at the 5-foot-11, 201-pound Sicard as a way to reduce the fights and penalties being taken by captain Alec Hagaman, who they prefer in a role as a productive offensive player.

This move will help. Sicard, 33, was coaching a Midget A junior hockey team in Cobourg, Ontario when he re-connected with the Rivermen.

He played 50 games for Macon last season and notched 8 goals with 22 assists and 168 penalty minutes before his season ended on the injury list.

He has been working out at home for four months and ready to return to the game.

"Dennis is fearless, enjoys his role, and he brings devotion to the game," Trudel said. "We have an amazing record, yes. But we have a tendency to lay off in games, and Dennis is a guy who will help this team keep its foot on the gas pedal."

Sicard drove all day to get to Peoria on Wednesday, passed his physical, and is expected to join the team in practice Thursday and play Friday when the Rivermen host Knoxville in Carver Arena.

RIVER READINGS: The Rivermen waiver claim of center Colton Wolter on Wednesday marked a move to shore up their middle in the event called-up center Will Smith never returns. Time is running out for Smith here as the calendar turns to March. ... Wolter is a 5-9, 190-pounder who played at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and played 40 games (4 goals, 4 assists) with Huntsville this season.

