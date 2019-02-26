At Macomb

WASHINGTON 41, MACOMB 36: The sixth-seeded Panthers (9-20) staved off a late charge by the hosts to notch a win in its postseason opener.

Devon Vanderheydt led Washington with 13 points and Issac Mapson added 10. The Bombers were led by Ben Higgins' game-high 17 points. The Panthers will face top-seeded Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

MORTON 62, CANTON 55: Barik Olden scored 20 points and Jamell Crider added 18 as the fifth-seeded Potters (20-10) snuck past Canton to advance to a semifinal matchup against Richwoods at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Garrett Brant led the Little Giants (4-21) with 17 points.