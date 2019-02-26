Seventh-seeded Illinois Valley Central outscored Limestone 12-2 in overtime to seal an 80-70 victory in its postseason opener at the Class 3A East Peoria Regional on Monday.

Kamden Wollard led the Grey Ghosts (13-17) with 32 points, with Holt Geltmaker chipping in 22 points. IVC will face second-seeded Manual at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Josh Gardner scored 12 points to lead Limestone, which ended its season with an 8-23 mark.

EAST PEORIA 57, DUNLAP 41: Jahlin Parker scored 20 points and Ross Smith had 18 to lead the regional hosts to the first-round victory. The Raiders (17-12) face Metamora at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal.

Cody Baer scored a game-high 23 points for Dunlap (6-22).