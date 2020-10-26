It's time we citizens do something about this run-away city government. What confuses me is, after wanting to close fire stations, shutting down fire machines, laying off firefighters and reducing police, the Peoria City Council also approved $4 million to keep the Civic Center afloat.

So, the message I'm hearing is the Civic Center is more important than protecting the citizens whose tax dollars are being spent frivolously.

What functions are they going to have at the Civic Center to justify $4 million? We are in a COVID crisis and must have social distancing. Therefore, we shouldn't be having hockey, basketball and/or concerts. The council needs to tell us citizens what monies will be coming back in from the Civic Center by keeping it open.

My suggestion is to drain all water lines, turn off the heating systems, shut off the electricity and close the Civic Center down until we can get back to normal. Then we can save that $4 million and use it where it needs to be used. Doesn't that sound like the normal way to run a city?

When election time comes around, remember who all the yes votes were and replace them.

God bless America, police, firefighters and city services.

Otis Leach Jr., Peoria