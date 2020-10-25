Without hesitation, I am voting "yes" for the retention of Tom Kilbride as Illinois Supreme Court justice. It's an easy call.

You get a pretty good read of a man the first time you meet him. I think I'm pretty good at doing that as part of my responsibilities of being a trial court judge was judging the quality and character of my fellow citizens who appeared before me on the bench.

The first time I met Tom was 20 years ago on a street corner in downtown Peoria. He was by himself handing out campaign pamphlets. It was just days before his election in a tough campaign. I remember the encounter well. What struck me most was not just his sturdy handshake, but his sincerity.

I was so impressed with him that I brought him into the famed Twin Towers barber shop to introduce him to the gathering there. I remember the impression he made. Everyone seemed comfortable with Tom. He just has that sort of demeanor: kind, humble and decent.

Tom won that election to become Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride. It's no surprise that this man of highest character continues to perform his duties honorably according to the law and the facts of the case before him.

It is without any reservation that I will cast my vote for the retention of Tom and I ask you to join me.

Joe Vespa, retired 10th Circuit Judge, Chillicothe