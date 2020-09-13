My first time in Peoria, I experienced the good and the bad of the city.

In July, I visited with a cell phone screen that was completely inoperable. I could hear the phone ring. I could hear text message alerts. But I could not dial out and I could not see who was calling or texting me.

This immediately put me in a pickle. My flight was scheduled to arrive after dark at the Peoria International Airport. The phone screen went dark during my layover en route to Peoria. I had planned to call a cab or order an Uber from the airport to my hotel. And now I had no way to do either without a working phone.

A man who happened to be a business owner gave me a ride to my hotel, and we talked about the city.

I offered to pay him for the ride, but he wouldn’t have it. He had returned from a conference and part of that trip reinforced helping others.

He was a good guy who wanted to do good things for his community and his business. He didn’t necessarily see a clear way for Peoria to return to its glory days. But he was doing his part, running his business and helping others when he had a chance.

It was a pleasant introduction to the city despite less than ideal circumstances. He seemed like a realist.

During this first trip, I would learn that others had a bleaker outlook of Peoria.

A female cab driver told me not to move here. A male cab driver told me it was a "jungle."

I prodded them to expound on their statements, but nothing resonated with me. A city is what you make it. And its residents are most responsible for the perception of the city.

What they do, what they say, how they treat others and how successful they are at raising upstanding members of society determines what others think of the city.

Yes, we know there are problems in Peoria.

There’s crime; the first weekend I visited, the infamous riverfront shooting happened. Taxes are high; I cringe when I see how much I might pay in property taxes every time I ask my lender for a breakdown of my mortgage on an interesting home. And parts of the city are in desperate need of revitalization. I only had to live here for two weeks driving around to see the disparities.

But I have lived in cities with crime and disparities in certain parts of town. There’s a balance between recognizing the issues and having pride in the city where you live.

Peoria has good residents and business owners who want to live and work in a thriving city.

Peoria is not where we want it to be right now. But its current trajectory is not its ultimate fate. Everyone has a role. Not everyone needs to be a leader. But we all need to do our part, even if it’s as simple as patronizing local businesses.

So before you criticize Peoria, ask yourself one question: What are you doing to change things?

Romando Dixson is the executive editor of the Journal Star. He can be reached at rdixson@gannett.com.