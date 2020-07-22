One of the most prevalent myths believed by Americans is that they are magically endowed with an "unalienable" right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Unalienable is defined as meaning "that cannot be given away or rightfully taken away."

Yet in the Constitution, the Fifth Amendment states that a person’s life, liberty or property (pursuit of happiness?) can be deprived by "due process of law."

The Constitution enumerates many rights but designates none of them as being unalienable.

Either there are no unalienable rights or the Constitution wrongfully deprives people of their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Ron Steveson, Washington