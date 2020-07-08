To my white friends:

Some of you have said "but what about ’All Lives Matter?’" I want to let you know why people will continue to say "Black Lives Matter."

First I grew up with prejudices and misunderstanding like many others. That does not excuse you or me from learning and changing. If you choose to stay prejudiced or ignorant, I can’t accept that.

Here’s why the Black Lives Matter movement is important. When I say "Black Lives Matter," I am not saying all lives do not matter. I am saying that it is proven that Black lives have not mattered to some as we can see in many injustices that have been proven out before our eyes but never talked about.

Until we prove that Black lives matter, we need to say it to make our voices heard, to show it in our actions. No racial slurs, no offhand remarks, no stereotyped messages and no more accepting that’s the way it is. We must prove it before we stop saying it.

I grew up in a Catholic house. What about the story of Jesus and the 100 sheep? One was lost and in danger. He left the 99 and went looking for the one, giving it extra attention and protection. Did he not care about the other 99? No, they were doing OK so he focused on the one in danger.

Or another possibility. What if your house was on fire and the firefighters started focusing equally on all the houses not on fire? Is that what needs to be done while the one continues to burn? Or if my dentist said he was going to drill and fill all my teeth because I had a tooth that needed attention, I would say he was crazy. I would say focus on the one that needs attention now!

Get it? Until then I will say "Black Lives Matter."

Tony Voss, Peoria