What a beautiful time to live in America.

I remember my mother sharing her experiences of the Great Depression. I remember my father working in a factory for 40 years to better our family’s quality of life. I’m pushing retirement age and have witnessed history in the making on several fronts.

I watched America place our astronauts on the moon. I witnessed on television the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial. I have seen my quality of life continually improve as I hurdled the obstacles of life with tenacity and a work ethic.

American history is not without its tragedies. A few are the assassinations of President Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the abortion of 50 million babies since 1973 with almost 18 million African American baby deaths. Yes, All Lives Matter.

I’m reminded of the opening words of Charles Dickens’ book, A Tale of Two Cities. "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."

I am thankful to have been born in what I believe to be the greatest country in history. I am encouraged for the future of America by the following words: "If my people will humble themselves and pray, and search for me, and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear them from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14. God bless America.

Jim Matarelli, Peoria