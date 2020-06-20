I once attended a funeral where the pastor asked the audience, "How do you continue to believe in God when your father has been taken from you?" I did not have an answer as I tried to pat my eyes dry with the few crumpled tissues I had.

For me, this Father's Day will be another annual occasion where I will pick up the phone and on the other end will be the voice of a kindhearted, compassionate and articulate man. I will wish him a happy Father's Day, and when I ask him for details of his plans for the day he will note that a day of relaxation awaits him. Next, he will inquire how things are for me with an unparalleled yearning, and once he has been informed of any new happenings, an exchange of "I love you" and "See you soon" will conclude our conversation.

Yet for some, Father's Day has become unrecognizable from the celebratory day it once was.

Ask Michael Brown's father, Mike Brown Sr.

In America, black men are rarely seen as innocent and are sometimes even invisible.

Wearing my cloak of visibility — a doctor's white coat — I kneeled on the ground recently with my head bent over in prayer and protest for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The hardened and unforgiving cement left me wanting to change the position of my knee to lessen the discomfort, but I refused. Out of my periphery I saw other protesters switch their dependent leg. Some stood up, while some began to kneel on both knees to soften the unilateral pressure on just one.

But some pain cannot be lessened. The image of George Floyd with the knee of another man pressing into his neck — the man's hands casually in his own pockets as he balanced himself on Floyd's neck — is one. "Please, I cannot breathe," he cried out prior to calling for his mother. Floyd's words reverberate those of another black male, Eric Garner, who in 2014 was killed under police custody while uttering the very same last message. This is another example of a transformed Father's Day that will never be what it once was.

Ask Ben Garner — Eric's father.

Growing up, my family went to church almost every Sunday, but especially on Easter, Mother's Day and Father's Day. I'd be the last one to get up but after a shower and dressing in my Sunday's best I would rush into my parents' room — tie in hand. I would pass the tie to my father, and he'd stand behind me slowly crossing one end over the other. Then he would come around in front of me prior to securing the tie and sending me to admire the wonderful job he had done.

When I played soccer, if I looked to the sidelines there he was sporting his vest and transitional lens eyeglasses — the one where the lens changes to dark when one steps outside into the sun. I am sure those eyeglasses earned him the nickname "Mr. Cool McCool" by my teammates.

And, as I walked across the stage to receive my medical degree, I distinctly remember hearing, "Go Dr. J" coming from his seat. The joy of watching his son become a physician, when his own father could neither read nor write, is a moment I am sure he will never forget.

These are key moments that fill picture books, but for some families, those books will be left empty: Rayshard Brooks will not be there when his daughter scrapes her knee while learning to ride a bike. Ahmaud Arbery's father will not see his young man become a father himself one day; he will forever be frozen at the age of 25. George Floyd will not be there to screen his daughter's potential boyfriends as a rite of passage that encompasses being a "girl dad." Michael Brown — 18 years old — had an entire future lying ahead of him with countless Father's Days, but his father will only have the memory to replay of that smile that used to walk in the door — Skittles in hand.

We cannot go on like this. It has taken a once-in-a-lifetime mix of events: a pandemic, economic fears, political polarization and an untimely murder to clear the opaque lens through which society views us to see that we are and deserve more. This is the time to see the exhaustion in the hearts of black families who have to watch as another Father's Day is altered due to racism and police brutality. And, we are tired.

Ask George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Jason L. Campbell, M.D., M.S., recently known as The Tik Tok Doc, is a physician resident in the Department of Anesthesiology at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore.