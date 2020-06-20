Much has been made – quite rightly, in my opinion – of the U.S. Supreme Court’s telling reliance upon the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in its recent decision protecting LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination. The passage of that momentous legislation 56 years ago was the culmination of a hair-raising legislative struggle, especially in the U.S. Senate during the first half of 1964.

The cloture vote to halt a Senate debate and filibuster on June 10, 1964, has been called the most consequential single congressional vote of the 20th Century apart from declarations of war. That cloture vote, orchestrated by Sen. Everett Dirksen, is thought by some to have been made possible only by Dirksen’s strikingly unique personality, his oratorical acumen and his undaunted persistence.

So many vivid memories come back to me of our fascinating and delightful family friend, Everett Dirksen, the U.S. Senate minority leader in the 1960s, the man who marshaled bipartisan Senate colleagues to finish drafting the Civil Rights Act and the Republican leader who successfully pulled off what at that time was a highly unusual, if not unheard of, successful cloture vote.

My thoughts return to the summer of 1962 and one of our visits to Washington, D.C. A remark by Everett Dirksen’s driver to my mother struck me even as a 12-year-old in the summer of ’62: "You know Miss Unland, I take the Senator to the White House almost every evening to see President Kennedy on his way home. It seems they genuinely get along."

"But they’re all Democrats in the White House, aren’t they?" I exclaimed.

My mother smiled. "Of course they are, honey. It’s Everett."

Six months later, just days after New Year’s Day and a few weeks after President Kennedy’s assassination, Sen. Dirksen and my father were having a cocktail at my grandfather’s house in Pekin as was their custom since they both had early January birthdays.

"What’s your thinking about the upcoming congressional season?" my father asked Everett.

"Lyndon and I want to move the civil rights bill. It’s likely to come over from the House this winter. You know, the House Judiciary Committee passed it a couple weeks before the president (Kennedy) was killed."

"You’re gonna to try to move that thing in an election year?" my grandfather asked.

Dirksen chuckled, "Come on, Logan! All the people are in the house, I just have to bring them to the dining room table. This can’t wait any longer. It’s 1964 for God’s sake."

"Let us know what we can do," said my father.

On Feb. 17, 1964, the U.S. House of Representatives sent a civil rights bill to the Senate where an intense battle commenced. Everett Dirksen led the Republican caucus that was going to be decisive one way or the other in light of opposition from numerous Southern Democrat senators, who would oppose the bill and likely initiate a filibuster. The filibuster, a technique utilized since the time of the Roman Senate of 60 B.C., was not to be taken lightly.

Filibuster or no filibuster, President Kennedy and his team had known full well from day one that Dirksen’s leadership was an absolute precondition for successful passage of any important Congressional legislation and this certainly contributed to Dirksen’s frequent visits to the White House. Neither did it hurt that Dirksen had had a long and mostly collaborative relationship in the Senate with Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy’s vice president and successor.

Moderate Democrats and their leadership, along with Attorney General Robert Kennedy and other Justice Department officials, regularly met with Dirksen and key supportive Republican and Democrat senators in Dirksen’s office, often after regular working hours, during the spring of 1964 to work on drafts of the bill. Several Republican and Democrat senators made vital contributions to these efforts, but the southern Democrat bloc of senators vowed to filibuster.

The only way forward was a cloture vote, meaning a vote to close off debate that would require 67 votes in the Senate. However, on June 10, 1964, Everett Dirksen’s Republican caucus came through, joining up with enough Democrat senators to achieve the 67 votes for cloture and enable the civil rights bill to pass the Senate and become law. That next week Dirksen was on the cover of Time magazine.

Dirksen died in 1969. In the early 1970s my father, James M. Unland, became one of the organizers of what was then The Dirksen Library in Pekin. It is now known as The Dirksen Congressional Center.

I lived in Chicago but visited Pekin frequently and, on one of those visits, asked my father: "What made Everett so effective at getting things done in the Senate?"

"He was a riveting character, extremely articulate, a warm personality and he did not burn bridges. He had a friendly persistence, but also patience. He was unafraid to cross all lines in a discussion and not just to be polite. And he himself was persuadable. Somehow he really could combine principle with compromise."

James Unland, a former Pekinite, is professor of health care business and finance at the Loyola University Chicago Beazley Institute for Health Law, editor of the Journal of Health Care Finance and president of The Health Capital Group.