Grocery clerks, food distributors and suppliers, and farmers are critical people on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Their ability to deliver for families in Illinois and nationwide is keeping people fed, providing a source of not only nourishment but comfort in these uncertain times.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities nationwide, the state’s farmers are facing additional hurdles that affect their ability to function. Reduced workforces make it more difficult to grow, harvest, and deliver supplies like fresh produce. The bottom line in all of this is conservation efforts that were nice to have during ordinary times are now essential.

On top of the pandemic, climate change is making flooding more likely, and farmers are justifiably concerned about the impact on their business. A recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipated moderate and major flooding along the Mississippi again this year. Flooding could exacerbate the challenges of the pandemic, significantly impacting the agricultural industry’s ability to produce and transport products. Paired with excessive levels of nutrients from city streets, farm fields, and wastewater treatment plants, there is a real possibility of further degrading Illinois’ streams, rivers, and lakes, damaging the ecosystems that people, plants, and animals rely on to survive. Not only do we need to protect our agricultural infrastructure, we need to ensure that we have clean drinking water.

In the midst of these challenges, we must move to implement measures that will make both environmental and economic sense. As we deal with diminished resources, a reduced workforce, and uncertain agricultural prospects, we must support and institute policies that make our state’s farmers more resilient, and our population better able to weather difficult times.

Many of these policies are already proven, and some are currently in effect. Conservation partnership programs help local land operators and owners gain investment and expertise to solve conservation needs. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts support natural resource management programs at the community level, providing critical technology, funding and educational services governed by local leaders and focused on the conservation of local resources. Programs such as Illinois’ Fall Covers for Spring Savings reward farmers for employing sustainable practices that maintain the health of soil and waterways, strengthening our ability to grow and plan for the future. In 2019, the Illinois legislature approved funding for an Illinois Department of Agriculture pilot program to incentivize cover crops on 50,000 acres, but demand exceeded the cap within two weeks, leaving tens of thousands of acres still in need of assistance.

These policies strengthen fragile ecosystems that require careful balance. They provide more resilience in our food system to help protect against economic and environmental shocks and help local businesses succeed for the long-haul. Ultimately, they ensure that Illinois families will have reliable access to nutritious food both now and for years to come.

We have seen over the past month, our behavior can change in the blink of an eye. That is precisely why we need to have more conversations about sustainability as we plan our future. It’s why we need to invest in conservation practices that help us stand up against anticipated risks as well as sudden threats. And it’s why prioritizing the long-term viability of our food supply should be a fundamental concern.

As leaders in Illinois consider their response to the ongoing crisis, they need to take action to deliver healthy, sustainable outcomes — today, and for the future.

Moira Mcdonald is the interim environment program director at the Walton Family Foundation. Liz Moran Stelk is the executive director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance.