On April 28, the Journal Star ran a column on the Opinion page submitted by frequent contributor Jim Nowlan. As he regularly does, Mr. Nowlan identified a number of problems that need to be corrected. He then followed up each item with well-thought-out and workable solutions to those problems. He managed to present things in a professional and courteous manner without once finding it necessary to berate anyone or any political party. He stated there would be some pain in achieving what needs to be accomplished.

On April 29, the Journal Star ran a piece submitted by another frequent contributor, Michael Gerson. His contribution was fully two thirds of negative character assassination. As I've stated before, I am no big Trump fan. I am, however, of the opinion that it takes no talent to complain and criticize unless you can propose solutions and/or remedies to things in need of correction. I don't disagree with many of the things Mr. Gerson opined, but I think his writing would have a more positive result were he to forgo the attempt to stir up more negativity. Just sayin'.

Pete Schmidt, Peoria