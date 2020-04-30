By Jayden Grant

Thursday

Apr 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM


This poem was written by Jayden Grant, a fifth-grader at Washington Gifted Middle School, about his feelings during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. He wrote the poem as part of Peoria Public Schools’ remote learning poetry activity.


∙∙∙


How is it being alone?


How is it? It is not nice being alone.


I feel like COVID-19 keeps me in this dome.


I feel like I am a gladiator without a


colosseum inside of Rome.


I feel like a scoop with no ice cream cone.


How do I feel? I feel mad about what


Coronavirus has shown.