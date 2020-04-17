I read the recent Spotlight by Mr. Scalf. I commend him in his excellent analysis of the coronavirus pandemic. I like to add some facts that may help us balance the desire to save lives vs. the desire to save our economy.

1) As of today the U.S. had 635,000 confirmed cases and 27,000 deaths and 2 million human beings worldwide out of a over 7 billion human beings.

3) The most vulnerable are the older population over 60 years of age and specially those with pre-existing conditions, e.g diabetes, heart disease.

4) According to American Medical Association, among 44,672 patients, severe cases occurred in 5% of patients. That means that in adults, 95% of cases were mild.

5) New York is the epicenter for a variety of reasons. Fifty-percent of New Yorkers use public transportation. They had a shortage of beds because some small hospitals collapsed because they were mostly operating on Medicaid. The models used by the task force does not take into account many variables like the above.

6) The virus rarely affects children, and over 99% of adults will recover.

7) We do not have a vaccine yet and off label treatment of hydroxyquinine and zithromax showed good success in Europe.

How do we balance all the above with the destruction of the U.S. economy? As of today 100 million people lost their job and over 8 million applied for unemployment. Many small businesses have collapsed. The toll of all of that may be worse than the virus. Sociologist mentioned depression, poverty and other ailments will occur. Some businesses may not recover.

So why don't we look at things to help people go to work? Here are some ideas:

1) Continue testing not only to see who has the virus but who has recovered. The latter can resume work and there blood with antibodies can be used to treat other patients.

2) Be aggressive and use chloroquinine and zithromax (they have been used in a pack form for 5 to 7 days. Both drugs have been used in France, Egypt and China with success.

3) Everybody should use masks, sanitizers and personal hygiene, and gloves.

4) I do not understand why going to a grocery store is safe vs. preventing people from fishing or playing golf or tennis, or working in your office with colleagues that you know who are responsible.

5) Allow restaurants to open allowing no more than three or four people at a table with space between tables.

6) Going to the extreme, test people before they start working in crowded places, e.g hospitals, clinics.

7) Continue to protect our older population, especially in nursing homes.

8) In assessing risk, we have to look at each community risk and resources. What applies in New York does not essentially apply to Peoria, for example.

I do not mean to be insensitive, but in an average flu season 200,000 beds are used and a median pandemic can be as high as 750,000 (CDC). Corona virus now about 20,000 beds have been used so far. New York asked for 10,000 ventilators and have used only 1,000 so far. So that tells us the headline news do not paint an accurate picture of what is happening. The only definitive way to eliminate the virus is a vaccine, and effective treatment remedy.

We are in a war with a deadly virus, so let’s leave politics aside and see how we can help our country fight it.

Rida W. Boulos is a retired gynecologist. He lives in Peoria.