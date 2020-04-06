In response to Mr. Nowlan's recent letter to the editor asking why Peoria Public Library is closed during this global pandemic, let me say first that I wish we were open. We miss our patrons very much — from the sweet, busy toddlers at our Storytimes to the students studying for their SATs to our voracious readers like Mr. Nowlan, who visits us every couple of weeks for a fresh supply of books.

Unfortunately, Gov. JB Pritzker's shelter-at-home executive order does not allow us to open our doors. We are not deemed an "essential" service.

Do not misunderstand, however. We believe the governor's order is the wisest course of action — for our safety and yours.

With an average 1,800 people through our doors daily across five locations, as well as 30 meeting spaces, dozens of public computers and thousands upon thousands of books, there is no possible way for us to keep everything sanitized.

Thankfully, we have a digital collection, with nearly a million titles, which can be accessed by anyone with a Peoria Public Library card and internet service. Ebooks, audio books, graphic novels, movies, music, television shows, all these are available 24/7 from the comfort — and safety — of home.

Peoria residents can apply for a temporary library card — which we will quickly activate — via our website. We also have staff available to answer calls and emails, and we have added online programming on our YouTube channel. Beginning this week, we will have even more offerings.

Letters like Mr. Nowlan's are bittersweet. As much as we miss everyone, and are happy to be missed, we are also thankful to have state and local leaders urging caution and social distancing at a time when we have no other way to protect ourselves.

Randall Yelverton is executive director of the Peoria Public Library.