Many of us have a lot of time now from COVID-19 closings. May I suggest reading from the most enduring, best-selling book of all time? The Bible contains wisdom for all times and is easily accessible online.

Proverbs and Ecclesiastes talk about life's meaning, peace of mind, human relationships and even use of money. There are Psalms for every emotion or mood. Several books report the trials of the Jewish people through centuries of uncertainty. The Gospels are the teachings and deeds of the most loving person ever, the inspiration of Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa and Jimmy Carter.

Millions have found real power for living and happiness from the truths of the Bible. Will you open it?

Tom Durkee, Peoria