I can't agree with criticism of the president for not knowing the future. Who could predict the outcome of a novel, unknown virus? On the other hand, his refusal to accept responsibility for what did go wrong, firing innocent underlings, and blaming the long-gone Obama for anything he can think of, all give evidence of a far-from-presidential immaturity.

Trump does not seem to appreciate people's admiration of Harry Truman's saying, "The buck stops here."

Mary Ann Schafer, Peoria