Ploys and mockery?

I was appalled by Robert Walter's March 21 letter where he appears to be nurturing the exact ploy he's complaining about with misinformation and bias.

First, I missed the judge Kim Kelley's article but I believe Kim is a he not a she according to his public persona.

Second, I don't believe any sensible person of any party desires high taxes, open/unregulated borders or to burden us with free health care for illegals.

Third, many like some of the good President D.J. Trump has stood for and accomplished. But at the same time many of us are embarrassed and ashamed by his pompous name calling, divisive attitude and his inability to humble himself enough to admit his mistakes and heed advice by more qualified personnel.

Mr. Walter seems determined to propagate similar negativity and appears to conclude that most or all Democrats are radical liberals.

I haven't witnessed the mockery of religion by Democrats that he speaks of but I have seen President Trump mock Sen. Mitt Romney's religious stance.

And I will guarantee you many Democrats own guns and do not want to lose the rights that the 2nd Amendment guarantees.

Everyone is not going to be happy with everything from any administration. So let's get through this pandemic together, expediently and get back to baseball. Go Cubs.

Greg Hamilton, Peoria