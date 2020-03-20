There is no denying we are living in troubled times. Life has changed for each one of us in a matter of a few weeks. Businesses have been closed, people have lost their income, nursing homes are on lock-down, schools are not in session, and churches have halted services. People are scared, alone, and uncertain about what the future holds. We can all do one of two things. Look at the future through the eyes of doom and gloom while we sit and do nothing. Or we can live in the moment, get up and do something positive and make a difference in someone's life. You may be asking what is it you can do to make a difference and not put yourself at risk. Here are a few ideas.

Many children and families are in dire need with school being let out. Parents are having to leave their jobs to take care of their children and have no food in the house. Maybe you have a little extra canned goods or dry goods. Put some of them in a box and place it on the porch of a home that you know is in need. You don't have to to even talk to them, just knock on the door to let them know they have a package and walk away. Maybe you can buy a few children's books or coloring books and crayons and drop them off on someone's porch to give the children something to do for a while.

Maybe you can activate small groups of three or four people in your church to go around to some of the nursing homes and assisted living facilities and sing a song to them through a window or talk to them on a cell phone. Call ahead to the staff and tell them your plans. Get approval first. The residents are in desperate need of having their spirits lifted. They are scared, emotional, and all to often so alone.

Make up a huge sign that states we are praying for you and go stand outside the hospital with couple of people and just hold it up for patients and staff to see. Or a sign that says Thank You to all the nurses, staff for the sacrifices they are making to take care of the sick. The same with our police department, fire department, EMTs, etc. Their jobs never end. Let those on the front-lines of this battle know that they are appreciated.

There is so much we can be doing right now, instead of letting the panic and fear run our lives. Get creative and do something positive. Let people know they matter and that they are not alone. Not only will you be making a difference in others lives, you will soon realize you will be making a difference in your own life. It does not take big gatherings of people to make a difference. It only takes one, two, or three people to bring a little hope and a little ray of sunshine. We can, and we will, get through this.

Robert L. Best is a former industrial spray painter. He lives in Pekin.