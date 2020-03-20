As we ponder the COVID-19 situation, we should pray for all the decision makers, including President Trump, our governors, doctors, nurses, research and rescue personnel, food services and educators. The typical response seems to be to look for a quick fix, panic, hoard or blame someone. This is a situation that most of us have never seen.

Older people who have lived through the Great Depression, wars and disease. They know what a real crisis is. I don't mean to imply our situation is not a crisis. But God is in control of the world rather than we individuals. President Trump asked for a national day of prayer last week. Was this mentioned on the front page of newspapers? I don't think so. I believe my wife read it on Facebook and Franklin Graham obviously promoted it.

I would like to think this current situation is a wake up call.

Many of us don't learn from hardships or maybe we just have short memories. Some of the recent candidates for president have found money can't even buy a fine dog let alone make him wag his tail. We have a president with backbone but many were against him from the second he was nominated in 2016. They did not care if he could do anything positive for the American people. They wanted only to defeat him. With this kind of attitude we may defeat ourselves. My hope is we use our backbones to stand together as Americans and defeat this crisis.

Gene Vaughan, Elmwood