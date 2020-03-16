The coronavirus pandemic is serious.

Conferences canceled. Music festivals postponed. Schools shut down. This is likely just the beginning.

For small businesses, this virus presents a daunting challenge as employees debate staying home or risking further spread. For businesses that operate on a thin margin, even a small drop in sales can mean a big financial hit. And for many hardworking families, missed days at work can mean a lighter paycheck. And taking sick days can mean losing a job.

"Bottom line, it's going to get worse," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Americans deserve a comprehensive and clear plan to make sure our country is prepared to face this threat at every level. And that means working to prevent the deepening of negative economic impacts on American workers and families.

Last week, House Democrats put forward an $8.3-billion emergency funding package. This funding will support vaccine development, help our state and local governments and provide assistance for businesses affected by the virus. This critical legislation passed the House and the Senate, and was signed into law, within days.

But that must be just the first of many steps to ensure our country, state and region have the resources we need.

The next step is taking decisive action to put American workers and families first. House Democrats put forward and passed legislation that does just that.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act will address:

• Free testing. We cannot stop a pandemic we cannot monitor. That’s why we are working to make sure no one will be denied a test due to cost.

• Paid leave. Anyone who is sick, or who has to care for someone who is sick, must stay home. But the prospect of losing pay means many families cannot afford to miss work. This legislation will provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.

• Food security. We must make sure no one goes hungry. In the 14 counties our congressional district covers, more than half of school-age children are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. With their schools now closed, we must make sure that these children are not left without a daily meal. This legislation will support nutrition security initiatives.

• Unemployment aid. We must ensure benefits for those who may lose their job are available to help workers navigate a possible economic downturn.

We call this our Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It’s about giving the American people the tools they need to make the best public health decisions for their families and our country. We passed this in record speed because these times call for decisive action and putting our families first. This is a time when Congress and the president must do our part to calm public anxiety with a reasonable response to this crisis. This legislation is a start.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat, represents the 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Peoria.