After 12 years working in the Peoria County Clerk's office, Gabe McLeod wants his boss's job.

Rachael Parker, a nine-year Peoria County Board member, hasn't been clerk for long. She was appointed to the post last August, following the the June death of longtime Clerk Steve Sonnemaker.

McLeod and Parker are running in the March 17 Democratic Primary. No Republican candidates are running for clerk. This election is to fill the remaining two years of Sonnemaker's term.

McLeod, a hands-on leader in the clerk's office with technical know-how, and Parker, a well-known Peoria businesswoman and elected official, have built their campaigns on their experience.

McLeod is director of property and tax operations. He believes the clerk's office is performing at a high level, processing 23,000 vital records requests (birth, marriage and death certificates) per year. He lists among his accomplishments protecting the county's records by digitizing and indexing them. Previously there were only one paper copy of many of these records and some of them were disintegrating. He said he also proposed and implemented the creation of the first online marriage application program in Illinois.

McLeod said as clerk he would continue to focus on making the department's services more efficient, along with increasing the online accessibility of services and information, and providing excellent customer service.

Since the combining of the clerk and recorder of deeds offices in December 2016, McLeod believes employees have been sufficiently cross-trained and a plan was put in place last fall to make sure the knowledge gained has been maintained.

Parker said that cross training was the result of her one-on-one meetings with employees after she was appointed clerk. She said the office's biggest weakness was its culture. "A good number of (employees) told me that they did not feel like they had enough cross training when the offices merged," Parker said. "I immediately started a cross training plan." The plan included workers from each department swapping positions, followed up with continued daily rotations. "The idea is for all to be very comfortable helping on either side of the office."

Before becoming clerk, Parker served as a Peoria Public School board of education member for three years and a Peoria County Board member for nine years, including serving as chair of the Minority Business Ad Hoc Committee. She currently serves as a member of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy team within the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. For years she worked with Illinois Business Financial Services, creating commercial loans packages for small companies.

Parker said she is working to improve the clerk's office's customer service and arranged training for this through the county human resources department.

Parker has been a long-time and reliable leader in Peoria County and voters have shown repeated confidence in her.

McLeod is a self-motivated doer with clear goals and successes. His experience is more on the technological, back-of-the-house side, before the customer comes inside the door. He has innovative ideas and has consistently shown he can implement them. If he isn't elected, we hope he sticks around to share and implement more efficiencies and services.

For the long-term, we believe Rachael Parker can best guide the Peoria County Clerk's office in this continued time of transition. In her short time as clerk, Parker has brought a solid focus on customer service to the job and deserves a shot at filling out the remainder of the term.