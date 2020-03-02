GOP senators, please look in your mirrors

Do you like what you now see?

Because the person that you’re looking at

is not who you used to be.

The mirror shows what you’ve become,

and reflects what we all see,

you’ve almost lost your own self worth

and you’re no longer free.

Are you looking with approval

or see someone you now despise?

Who is that stranger staring back with sad and guilty eyes?

Does your shame-filled reflection,

devoid of little truth and pride,

make you blink away your tears

or make you want to run and hide.

Your bogus trial and loud no votes ripped our Constitution’s core.

igniting Trump’s demented fits,

full of spite and spit and gore.

He gloats with glee

his feigned majesty,

as he mounts his imaginary throne.

He wields his power from a tall Trump Tower

then shrieks like a mad male crone

The POTUS tweets out lies and threats — proclaiming he’s top boss.

Our votes will make his reign one term;

your wrongful stance signed your own loss.

Patricia L. Poole, Washington