Does anyone remember the phrase "drain the swamp"? We had one of our Illinois crooks (Rod Blagojevich), in prison, but now President Trump has let him out along with nine others, so it looks like the wrong swamp is being drained.

I wonder if Congressmen Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger will come out and say what a screw up was made or will they just use the typical phrase, "it's just Trump being Trump."

There is an old saying, you never see a crow and canary on the same branch. Well, all the above are crows.

Robert Cassidy, Dunlap