“I do what I gotta do

and I sue who I gotta sue.

It defines my winning key,

so supporters stand by me.

I scheme, I whine or cry.

In my world, what’s another lie?

It makes the rally glue

that keeps my MAGA crew.

Loving everything I do

and hating anything that’s Blue.

To play my winning game,

I toss aside all earthly shame.

I play dirty just to win,

and very quickly suck them in.

They never question what I say

on Twitter each and every day.

I tell them 'I’m your friend;

on me you can depend.'

This stokes the cheering crowd.

They clap and shout their praise so loud.

I claim the things that others do,

that keeps them Red without a clue.

I do exactly as I please

like grabbing women above their knees.

My clan sees this like a drippy sneeze;

but clearly not a dark disease.

In everything I do or say,

I don’t let laws and boundaries get in my way.

This is my winning 'anthem' that everyone can see,

I get my way, you have no say.

I do what I gotta do,

and keep the world in a frantic stew.

And if I keep on having my say

And if I keep on getting my way,

The land, once fair and free,

will soon belong to me.”

Vote Blue 11-3-2020

Patricia Poole, Washington