Here is all you need to know about Democrats. We are one election away from open borders, socialism, gun confiscation and full-term abortion nationally. Democrats sent more police and troops to arrest Roger Stone than they sent to defend Benghazi. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wants to ban cars, airplanes, give out universal income and thinks socialism works. She calls President Trump crazy.

Remember a Democrat/socialist is basically a communist who doesn’t have the power to take everything from their citizens at gunpoint … yet!

Dave Beckman, Dunlap