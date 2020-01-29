My recent civic service to the Peoria County Court has enlightened me to the fact that mental health services in a county with numerous hospitals is appalling.

As told to me by a prosecutor, the only way in which a particular person can receive treatment is if they are charged and convicted of a crime, and on a wing and a prayer they can be admitted to mental health court.

Though a relatively new resident to Peoria, I am aware of budget issues that plague the state and that mental health issues present a difficult problem with no easy solutions. But that cannot and should not be an excuse to how we as a community handle those with mental health needs. Simply the fact that in order to receive treatment a person has to be charged and convicted of a crime highlights very clearly what is wrong in this county and country.

The State's Attorney and other county leadership ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Tyler Smith, Peoria